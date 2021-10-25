By Christopher Oji

The Police have declared manhunt for the killer of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police CSP Augustine Ejim in Abuja

Late Ejim was the General Manager of Perceival Security and Safety Agencies Limited (PSSA); a private security company operating in Abuja.

Egim, a native of Ogoja in Cross River State met his untimely death on Thursday night at the Karamajidi (suburb) area of Abuja where he had gone to see his sister.

It was gathered that Ejim; a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) had gone to see his sister about 9.30pm in connection with a proposed early morning journey on Friday. He was said to have lost his father in-law whose body is currently in the mortuary and his planned journey was in connection with the burial. Regrettably, he could not make the journey to Cross Rivers State as earlier planned as his life was abruptly cut shot.

It was gathered that the late Ejim, had parked his vehicle somewhere near his sister’s apartment in the area. According to sources, the area is yet to be properly structured and numbered as a street. After discussing with his sister, Ejim, had reportedly entered his car, only to observe that one of his tyres had been deflated. He came down to inspect it and was wondering who must have deflected it and for what reason.

There and then, a man was said to have emerged and started questioning why he had to block the entrance to his house. Ejim tried to explain that where he parked was a public space not blocking anyone’s frontage but the man became infuriated with a threat to deal with Ejim.

Sister to the retired CSP was said to have intervened by asking her brother not to indulge in argument with the man as he seemed to be in the mood of trouble. In compliance with his sister’s advice, the PSSA chieftain was said to have simply turned to go his way when the assailant rushed from behind and pushed him.

The retired CSP was not expecting such a sudden push. So naturally, he lost his bearing as he fell down hitting his head on a stone. He suddenly became unconscious and as his sister raised the alarm which attracted residents of the area, the assailant took to his heels. Nobody could immediately pursue him as efforts were made to save the life of Ejim,who was reportedly bleeding profusely.

It was gathered that he suddenly gave up on the way to the hospital and before anyone could get to the assailant’s residence, he had fled with members of his family, leaving behind his vehicle which was eventually towed by the police in the area.

The assailant whose name and other identities were yet to be ascertained as at press time was said to be of Igbira extraction living in the area without any known profession or job.

The late Ejim whose wife reportedly put to bed about a month ago has been described as a highly disintinguished officer. A former colleague of his, retired CSP Nwayiezie Emmanuel, currently the Training Manager of PSSA Abuja described the late Ejim as a gallant officer who served severally with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in several international assignments during his years in the Nigeria Police Force.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PSSA, Prince Biodun Soyele, while wondering what could have prompted the assailant to act the way he did, described the late Ejim as a very fine, disciplined and amiable personality whose demise is not just a loss to his family but the management and staff of PSSA as a company.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja Command, Josephine Adeh; a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the vehicle of the fleeing assailant has been brought to Wuye Police Division from Karamajidi police post.”The vehicle of the deceased has also been brought to Wuye Division while investigation has commenced into the incident”.

