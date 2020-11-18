Christopher Oji

The Police have warned Seun Kuti from using New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos for the launch of ‘The Movement of the People’.

The police warned him against holding the event but he had vowed to go ahead with the planned new #EndSARS movement. The 37-year-old had sent out flyers announcing a mass meeting tagged #EndSARS Movement: Lessons and Tasks,’ which was scheduled to hold yesterday.

Seun shared snapshots of a letter the Nigeria Police Force, Alausa Division sent to the New Afrika Shrine dated November 16, 2020.

The letter reads in part: “You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force.”

Seun said, in a reaction, that although he respects his family’s decision not to hold the event at the shrine, he would continue with the movement.