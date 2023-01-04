From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A few days after bandits killed 20 in some communities in Bauchi State in what appeared like a reprisal attack, the Police Command in conjunction with other security agencies invaded bandit hideouts at Dajin Madam and Yankari’s thick forests in Alkaleri local government area of the state, killing many.

Recall that bandits set people, houses and foodstuffs in the communities ablaze, causing residents to flee after bringing sorrow and blood.

Governor Bala Mohammed in company with the Commissioner of Police and the security heads in the state promptly visited the communities and expressed alarm at the carnage.

He charged the police to review its security approach to neutralise the daring bandits.

Charged by the development, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the security operatives stormed their hideouts and secured massive victory as several of the bandits were neutralised and dislodged from their enclaves.

“The remaining sprinted in disarray into the deep forest with possible bullet wounds,” he said.

“In the same vein, the troops sustain patrol and clearance operations around the thick forests to arrest the fleeing suspects. Consequently, two Ak47 rifles were recovered during the operation,” Wakil, a Superintendent of Police disclosed.

He said the operation was part of an ongoing effort to stem the kidnapping activities in the state, conducted by the Joint Operation JTF in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

Wakil said the Command is recording unprecedented success in the fight against the kidnapping menace in the state.

“Unrelenting police operations in the affected areas hugely impacted the kidnapping activities, thereby denying the bandits a breathing space to carry out their nefarious activities at Rimi, Magama Bagwas, Mansur, Pali and Yalo villages,” he stated.

“In another development, two suspects were arrested on the 27th of December, 2022 at about 1600hrs by the Operatives attached to the Command Anti-Kidnapping unit based 4, following credible intelligence available at their disposals.

“The suspect Adamu Mohammed ‘m’ 33yrs was arrested alongside his accomplice Datti Alh. Bulama (AKA Dattuwa) 35yrs all ‘m’ of Maimadi ward via Pali district.

“Investigation revealed that the principal suspect (Adamu Muhammad) confessed to having participated in kidnapping activities in Kaltanga village where they kidnapped four people and camped them at Yankari Forest for about five (5) days until the sum of N20 million was paid as ransom. Out of which, N30,000 was given to him as his share of the proceed of the crime

“The investigation is in progress after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

Wakil said the Commissioner of Police Mr Aminu Alhassan commends the efforts of the operatives and reiterates the readiness of the Command to synergistically operate with other security agencies towards improving the security disposition of the state.

” The CP equally calls on the members of the public to always inform the command of the whereabouts of criminal merchants and their hideouts, especially those on the run with suspected bullet wounds to report to the nearest Police Station,” Wakil said.