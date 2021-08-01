The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba has recommended that Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police, indicted by American secret police for allegedly involving in a $1m fraud be suspended.

DCP Kyari was indicted by a suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, standing trial for internet fraud in the U.S.

IGP Baba made the recommendation to the Police Service Commission in a July 31, 2021 letter.

A statement released by the Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Mr Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police reads: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has recommended the immediate suspension of DCP Abba Kyari, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), from the Service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigations touching on him,” Nigerian police spokesman Frank Mba said on Sunday morning.

Mba said the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel to carry out its internal investigations.

