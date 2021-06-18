From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has ordered the immediate deployment of special forces to the rural areas in a bid to totally end the activities of unknown gunmen ravaging the state.

This followed the multiple attacks by gunmen on Wednesday. They killed and beheaded a guard of a lawmaker in the state, Ekene Nnodimele and another All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Jonathan Ugochukwu.

The CP said the hoodlums turned to the rural areas because of their defeat by the police in the urban areas. Yaro also issued hot lines for the public to call when they are in distress.

While briefing the Special Forces at the command headquarters in Owerri, yesterday, the commissioner urged them to deal ruthlessly with the criminal elements disturbing the rural settlers. He called on the forces to be firm on criminals but polite to the public.

“They are to carry out their statutory duties in line with our extant laws and global best practices,” the CP said.

Highlighting some of their jobs while in the communities, the CP said: “The Special Forces are to provide watertight security to the various communities in the hinterlands and round the clock protection to commuters plying the major roads across the state.”

While assuring of the safety of the people in the hinterlands at all times regardless of wherever they leave, he said no part of Imo State will be neglected in the security plans of the command.

He, therefore, called on the residents to be vigilant at all times and to report any suspicious persons or movements to the police or other security agencies nearest to them.