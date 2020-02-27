Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

No fewer than four Hilux patrol vehicles, loaded with battle-ready, mobile and regular policemen on Thursday stormed the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forestall the deteriorating security situation at the area.

The policemen who strategically positioned themselves outside the complex were mobilised to the headquarters around 11am, to fortify and complement the internal regular security details almost subdued by the anti-Oshiomhole protesters that grounded activities at the complex on Thursday morning.

The arrival of the detachment of the regular and mobile policemen had forestalled a bloody clash of the pro and anti-protesters against the national chairman of the ruling party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The situation almost degenerated into a bloody clash when stern-looking bouncers numbering over eight men dressed in black jeans and t-shirts, arrived at the secretariat and chased out the anti-Oshiomhole protesters.

The protesters who arrived at Blantyre Street, housing the party secretariat, at different times, had engaged themselves over who has the right to display placards.

Obvious to the anti protesters, comprising young men, women and the aged, that the regular security details manning the secretariat could not guarantee their safety, they hurriedly dispersed, scampering for safety to avoid the anger of the pro and furious-looking bouncers.

To arrest the situation, the regular security detail at the APC secretariat had to send signals to the divisional police headquarters in charge of the area which wasted no time in deploying personnel to beef up security at the complex.

Although neither the security agents nor the protesters was able to address newsmen, a police officer who spoke in confidence said that they saw the pro and anti-protesters hauling weapons at each other, noting that they tried to calm down the situation.

Lamentably, the protests for the removal of the embattled party’s national chairman had continued since last week, resulting in members of the National Working Committee (NWC) avoiding the secretariat for fear of their lives.

The anti-Oshiomhole protesters that have consistently disrupted activities at the secretariat insisted on his removal, accusing him of demarketing their party.

The group that gave its name as APC Members Coalition Movement, threatened to continue the protest until Oshiomhole was removed.

One of its leaders, Umar Mohammed Musa said: “We are here to express our feelings, to show or tell the whole world that we are not happy with what is happening in our party.

“The leadership of this party is getting out of hand and that is why we are here to tell our leaders that Oshiomhole must go; we insist that Oshiomhole must leave.

“When you look at the situation of our party and what has happened at the last primaries in 2019 general elections, you will agree with me that we have no leader.

“Since Oshiomhole came on board, there has been no progress in the party; there is no development, no achievement or tangible thing to show you that there is a good example of leadership in the party. So, that is why we say Oshiomhole must go.

“Even in FCT, his leadership led to loss of lives. It was also same in Zamfara, Bayelsa, etc. Look at what happened recently in Bayelsa State; so we are asking what is going on? We have noticed that Adams Oshiomhole is an agent who has come to destabilise our party. He is an agent that wants to see how this party would collapse and would not win election in 2023,” the group alleged.

Dismissing the claim that Oshiomhole won the presidential election for APC, the group’s spokesperson said: “This party won the presidential election because of the helping hands of Nigerians and not because of the leadership of Oshiomhole.

“The party members and the citizens of this country have the love for President Buhari. When you look at it very well many of our members who could have won election for us lost the primaries because of the selfish interest of Oshiomhole.”

While also condemning Oshiomhole’s leadership style, another speaker, Comrade Zata Nehemaih said: “l want to tell you that since he came in, there have been factions in all the states.

“I want to tell you that Oshiomhole has no interest of the party. He is here to destroy APC; he is like a PDP mole. If you look at the last election, APC lost Zamfara, Bauchi, Imo, Adamawa, Taraba, Bayelsa and so many other states because of Oshiomhole.

“Instead of him to add more states, we lost states. If they allow Oshiomhole to continue till 2023, l want to assure you that APC will lose the presidency,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy youth leader APC FCT, Idris Umar Faruk, has while defending Oshiomhole, claimed that those protesting against him were not members of APC.

Speaking in his defence, he said: “I am an APC member, not just a member, I am an officer of the party in FCT.

“I am here to react to the protester – that I don’t know why these persons who are not seen in any of the FCT politics are the people protesting in the FCT.

“If they feel they are not happy with what they have been seeing in the party in their states, they should do it in their states. For us in the FCT, I think we are pleased with our party and the national chairman of our party.

“If the party is not happy with the national chairman of our party, some of us who are officers wouldn’t have come to the streets to react to that effect; but these persons that came to the streets today to protest, I don’t think they are members of our party,” he maintained.