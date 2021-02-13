In a move to forestall the planned #Occupylekkitollgate protest in Lagos, armed police men at the weekend took over the Lekki toll gate.
Sources said heavy police presence was noticed at the toll plaza, as motorist who drove pass the toll plaza gave report of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force mounting vigil at the toll gate.
