Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Chairman, Police Task Force, Suleiman Abba, has lamented the sub -human condition of b police barracks in Kano State.

Speaking at the end of an inspection tour of barracks in Kano on Sunday, he said: that hat ‘ I saw what I am expecting to see, dilapidated structures, cracked walls and collapsed ceilings, built in the 1970, without rehabilitation, 50 years after. Police Officers, whose responsibility is to secure lives and properties, as well as a law abiding society but subjected to sub-human condition.”

The former Inspection General of Police regretted that the foundations of the barracks, was weak as more attention was given to the external structure than the foundation.

He pledged to do everything humanly possible to ensure the speedy rehabilitation of these barracks, with a view to enable officers to live their lives in a conducive environment.

He said hus task force was at liberty to seek donation beyond the shores of Nigeria, promising they will explore all available opportunities to generate funds for the speedy renovation of the barracks, as well as construct modern barracks.

”The responsibility of the Police Task Force (PTF), among others is to ensure the welfare of serving police officers by providing them, with a human-friendly environment and police station. We will in addition provide police officers, with sporting facilities, as only a health police officers can deliver quality service.”

”We will ensure good network of roads within the barracks, as well as ensure tidy and hygienic environment. For better performance, we will ensure the training and retraining of police officers for better performance.”