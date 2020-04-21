Fred Itua, Abuja

The FCT Police Command has threatened to seal major inter-state motor parks in the Abuja if operators fail to comply with the 19 lockdown order.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, made this known, yesterday, while addressing operators and managers of motor parks in Abuja.

He said motorists and travellers must adhere to social distancing directive as one of the measures to curb the transmission of COVID-19 across the territory.

“Motor park owners and operators know that there is a lockdown in Abuja, but it has been observed that only in the day time that the order is being observed, the park owners have created emergency parks and receive people from long journey around 2.am and 3.am.

“Policemen and officers have been deployed to your parks, yet you people have formed new parks in other location. If this is not checked people from other locations will bring the disease into FCT, and if we have the disease here we will take it to other locations. But our concern is to ensure that the situation is well prevented in the FCT,” he said.

He said COVID-19 cases that are being recorded in some places were as a result of those coming into the FCT and are suspected to have the virus which they spread to innocent residents.