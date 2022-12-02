The Lagos State Police Command has announced the recovery of 11 vehicles in different locations of the state.

The vehicles, according to a statement by the command, yesterday, are packed at the Commissioner of Police office (CP Special Squad) and Ilasan police division.

The police, however, urged the owners to come with their relevant documents to the formation and station to claim them, warning that any of the recovered vehicles not claimed within 21 days would be auctioned to interested members of the public.

The recovered vehicles, the police disclosed are: a Toyota Camry with number plate KRD 417 GL; a Toyota Corolla with number MUS 599 GV; a Lexus RX300 with registration number FST 180 GP; a KIA Salon car with number DR 905 ENU; a Toyota Corolla with number LND 990 SL, and a Volkswagen bus with registration number KNN 826VY.

Others are: an unregistered Suzuki Every; an unregistered Toyota car; an unregistered Mazda car; an unregistered Nissan car; unregistered Volkswagen car; a bus with number FK 284 FI, and a Toyota Sienna PTG 35 GX.