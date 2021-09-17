The police command in Jigawa says it will start enforcing the ban on the sale of petrol in jerry cans and other containers in the state.

ASP Lawan Shiisu, the Public Relations Officer of the command, said this in a statement on Friday in Dutse.

“The Jigawa police command wishes to inform the general public that security arrangement has been put in place to ensure the enforcement of the law and order.

“To this end, coupled with the Executive Order by the state government on restriction on selling of petrol, all filling stations are prohibited from selling more 60litres of petrol in containers, jerry cans or vessels to individuals, except corporate bodies,” Shiisu said.

He said that filling stations, individuals or groups who contravened the order would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The spokesperson added that the command, in collaboration with sister security agencies would extend its tentacles to nooks and crannies of the state to ensure full compliance with the order.

The state government had on Sept. 8, banned the use of motorcycles between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to check criminal activities in the state.

The state had experienced kidnappings and abductions lately, including that of 60-year-old Alhaji Kabiru Ahmed, who was abducted from his residence in Taura, headquarters of Taura Local Government Area (LGA).

There was also the case of 60-year-old Alhaji Danladi Zango, who was kidnapped on Sept. 6, at his residence in Zango in Miga LGA.(NAN)

