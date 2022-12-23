Osun Police Command on Thursday said it would start impounding unregistered vehicles operating on roads in the state, saying driving around such vehicles contravened Road Traffic Act and Regulations.

SP Yemisi Opalola, the Command’s Spokesperson, in a statement, urged owners driving unregistered vehicles, to quickly register them or face the full wrath of the law.

“The command has observed with dismay the rate at which some vehicle owners, especially motor dealers and other individuals, drive their vehicles about without registered number plates or covering their number plates and using unregistered customized numbers on their vehicles.

“It is pertinent to inform members of the public that such acts are illegal as they are clearly in contravention of the Section 4 of Road Traffic Act and Regulations.

“Members of the public are therefore warned to ensure strict adherence to all provisions of Road Traffic Act and other relevant laws as anyone found contravening any section of the law will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Command therefore advised all owners of unregistered motor vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles to immediately get them registered in compliance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Acts.

“The command will shortly embark on an operation ‘impound unregistered vehicle/tricycle/motorcycle’ to ground unregistered vehicles plying routes in the state and ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Acts and other relevant laws.” (NAN)