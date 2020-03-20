Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has promised to infiltrate all cult groups recently outlawed by the government with a view to identifying the members and sponsors for possible arrest and prosecution.

Governor Udom Emmanuel on Monday singed a proscription order called: “Cultism and Other Violent Behaviours (Proscription) Order 2020, to replace the earlier “Cultism and Other Violent Behaviours (Prohibition) Order of 2018.

The order proscribed 51 cult groups in addition to about 32 cult groups earlier banned in 2018 by the state.

Consequently, the state police command has reassures the public that the fight against cultism and other violent crimes would be intensified against members and sponsors of the cults, groups and societies, including Vikings, Black Axe, KKK, Buccaneers, Mafias, Luttos (Junior Black Axe), Debam, Dewell, Ice Landers, Red Skins, Pirates, Amoc, Akwa Marines, among others, existing within and outside tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, N-Nudam Fredrick (CSP), Commissioner of Police, Imohimo Edgal, directed all area commanders, DPOs, tactical teams to intensify the fight against cultism and other violent behaviours.

Similarly, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) personnel had been mandated to infiltrate all cult groups with a view to identifying their members and sponsors for arrest and prosecution.

“Consequently, parents are to caution their children to desist from cultism and other violent activities, and publicly denounce cultism in their own interest as violators of the extant law will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” the police said.