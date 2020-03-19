Joe Effiong, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State police command has promised to infiltrate all cult groups recently outlawed by the state government with a view to identifying the members and sponsors for possible arrest and prosecution.

Governor Udom Emmanuel on Monday singed a proscription order called “Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Proscription) Order 2020, to replace the earlier “Cultism and Other Violent Behaviour (Prohibition) Order of 2018.

The order proscribed 51 cult groups in addition to about 32 cult groups earlier banned in 2018 by the state.

Consequently, the state police command has reassured members of the public that the fight against cultism and other violent crimes would be intensified against members and sponsors of the following cults, groups and societies existing within and outside tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools: Vikings, Black Axe, KKK, Buccaneers, Mafias, Luttos (Junior Black Axe), Debam, Dewell, Ice Landers, Red Skins, Pirates, Amoc, and Akwa Marines.

Still listed as cult group to be dealt with by the police are Utoto Groups (419), the luttox, Red Skin, St. Stephens, Dewell, Sept. 11 Group, Secret Sons of Satan, King Cobra, Junior Vikings (J.V), Bats, Predators, Black Ladies, Black Cross, Scavengers, Skylolo, Sons of Night, Blood Brotherhood, Junior Buccaneers, White Angels, Musket, Daughters of Queen Amina, Lion, Leo Lion, Neo Black Movement of Africa, Temple of Eden, Daughters of Jezebel, Amazon, Black Brazier and Barracudas.

Others are Black Beret, The Dragon, Red Devil, Blood Suckers, Scorpion, Black Eye, Aiye, Son of Night, White Angels, Yellow Ribbon, Python, Black Sword, Supreme Dred Lock, Black Heart, Black Dagger, White Brothers, High Mafia, Supreme Red Skin, Italian Mafia, Separate Brother Confraternity and Clansmen are also the group the police have told to leave the state as were equally banned by the state government.

In a press release signed by the police public relations officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr. N-Nudam Fredrick on his behalf, the police commissioner, Imohimo Edgal, directed all Area Commanders, DPOs, tactical teams to intensify the fight against cultism and other violent behaviour.

Similarly, the release said the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) personnel had been mandated to infiltrate all cult groups with a view to identifying their members and sponsors for arrest and prosecution.

“Consequently, all parents are to caution their children to desist from cultism and other violent activities, and publicly denounce cultism in their own interest as violators of the extant Law will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” the police warned.