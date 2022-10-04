By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has assured that it will investigate alleged attack on two supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, who were said to have escaped being lynched at the Oshodi motor park, for being in possession of the party’s flags once it gets an officially report on the incident.

The flag boys were allegedly seized, beaten up to a pulp and nearly set ablaze by some touts who operate at Oshodi motor park, before they were rescued by a courageous soldier.

The victims, in a video that went viral, claimed that they were going about their normal duty with the Labour Party flag and insignia, when they were accosted by motor touts who were ordered by their superior to beat them up and set them ablaze.

One of the victims, said: “When the touts, who were ordered by their superiors seized my friend, I took to my heels to the motor park and boarded a cab, while the cab was loading, the touts traced me to the cab, forced me out of the cab, and took me to where my friend was also kept.

“Their superior ordered that we should be beaten, killed and set ablaze. We were beaten like common criminals. They flogged and were about to set us on fire before a soldier came to our rescue.

“We are having internal bleeding and pains all over our bodies. Our crime is that we are not supporting their candidate.”

A right activist, Mark Chidozie, has called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, to take the matter up and also appealed to Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Akali Baba, to live up to his promise of protecting all stakeholders in the upcoming general elections.

“This matter is a pointer to what will happen to people in Lagos during the electioneering period, whereby non indigenes are going to be intimidated as it was done last time to Ndi Igbo in Lagos. The police management team should protect the electorate and make sure that they are not dis-efranchised.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said although he was aware of the matter, it was not reported officially to the police.

“I chatted with the victims and I advised them to report the matter to the nearest police station. I went as far as putting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on notice, and he is still on stand by, waiting for them, but as I am speaking with you, they have not reported to the police.

“It doesn’t have to be Peter Obi’s supporters, but anybody who attacks another should be arrested and prosecuted according to the law of the land. Let them go and report to the police and see if the case will not be investigated by the police. Yes, I assure you that the case will be investigated.”

The IGP, during his goodwill messages at the 2023 general elections peace accord signing ceremony organised by the National Peace Committee on September 29, in Abuja, said many things should be avoided.

“Use of fear and intimidation such as use of masquerades, physical force or coercion in any form, including the retention and use of private security organisations, groups or individuals for the purpose of providing security at processions are prohibited.