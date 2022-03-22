By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr. Abiodun Alabi has ordered that a policeman fingered to be an informant to armed robbers at Area E Command to be fished out to face disciplinary action.

In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, he explained that the attention of the command has been drawn to a Newspaper publication of March 19, 2022 that a policeman attached to Festac division was giving out information to robbers.

He said, “the command wishes to inform the general public that upon receipt of the information , CP Abiodun Alabi, ordered the immediate identification and arrest of the rogue police officer.

“The CP has vowed that any police officer found undermining the tireless efforts of the Command to rid Lagos State of crime and criminality would be appropriately sanctioned.

“Meanwhile, CP Alabi has assured Lagos residents that their safety and security remains paramount to the Command and as such, no stone will be left unturned to ensure same. Further developments will be made available to the public as they unfold”.