From John Adams, Minna

The Nigerian Police Force will soon embark on the recruitment of more personnel into the force, in order to address the shortage of manpower in the Force.

This follows the resolution of the conflict between the Police Service Commission and the police hierarchy over who should be responsible for the recruitment of personnel into the force.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, who made the disclosure in Minna, the Niger state capital, yesterday, when he addressed officers and men of the state command, however, did not give details of the resolution of the dispute which impeded the recruitment of over 10,000 policemen into the force for over one year now.

He said now that the dispute is over, recruitment into the force will soon commence, adding that between now and 2022, not less than 20,000 men will be engaged into the force, to boost its manpower.

He also disclosed that training and retraining of officers and men of the force will now be given top priority, even as he said the police colleges will now be made more functional, submitting that trainees in the colleges “will now eat and sleep there”.

Baba also disclosed that he is a member of a national committee looking into the accommodation of policemen, pointing out that the committee has decided that not less than 1,500 houses would be provided for the police “ between now and next year.”

