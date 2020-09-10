Christopher Oji

Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, said the command had set in motion mechanisms to harness all available resources to solidify policing structure in the state.

Odumosu said this while receiving the Zonal Manager, Nigerian Postal Service, Lagos, Dr. Mike Umo, in his Ikeja office yesterday.

The CP also said that he had met with police Area Commanders (ACs) in the state to strategize on how to solve some security challenges.

Umo, who was accompanied by Deputy Zonal Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs Bolanle Ekeogu, introduced NIPOST’s plans and facilities that will assist police in intelligence gathering and crime fighting within and beyond the state.

In a press statement, the police public relations officer in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he said: “While assuring the zonal manager of NIPOST and his entourage of adequate security of their facilities across the 13 districts of NIPOST in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, promised to embrace any of their plans and other relevant ideologies that will promote robust intelligence-led and effective policing of Lagos State.”