(NAN)

The Police Command in Kano State says it has trained 100 personnel and other stakeholders on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) as part of efforts to curb the menace.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, stated this in a statement in Kano on Saturday.

Haruna said that the personnel were exposed to sexual and gender-based issues during the consultative meeting designed to develop the Police SGBV Training Manual held on March 18 and 19, in Kano.

He said that the participants comprised of 80 police officers and 20 persons selected from various organisations.

“The Nigeria Police Force in partnership with the United Nations Women organised a consultative meeting and training exercise for major stakeholders and police officers handling SGBV cases involving children in Kano,” he said.

Haruna said that the team was led by DCP Margaret Ochalla, Force Gender Coordinator/Adviser to the Inspector General of Police and UN Women Consultant, Mujuliat Fajebi.

He said that the team also paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shua’ibu-Dikko, during the exercise.

Haruna said that the exercise was attended by police officers, representatives of the National Council for Child Right Advocate of Nigeria, the International Federation of Women Lawyers, the Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action among others.