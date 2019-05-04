Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), has ordered the redeployment of controversial social media police officer Abayomi Shogunle to Nkalagu, in Ebonyi State.

Our correspondent gathered that Shogunle’s transfer which is with immediate effect from Friday May 3, might be connected with his controversial comments on social media which the police say was unbecoming of an officer.

Sources at the force headquarters in Abuja told our correspondent that Shogunle who until his redeployment was head of the Nigerian Police Force Complaint Response Unit (CRU), had been given several queries for his comments on controversial issues on social media.

It was gathered that Shogunle’s comment on social media that having sex in the public is not an offense, did not go down well with the authorities who immediately directed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to debunk the claim. The comment also forced the Solicitor General of the state to issue a statement to that effect.

He was said to have been served a query with a warning to stop dragging the name of the force through the mud.

Sources at the Force headquarters also hinted that Shogunle’s comment on social media advising Nigerians to resort to speaking pidgin English to avoid extra judicial killing by reckless police officers also got the authorities worried.

It was gathered that his latest comment on the raid of prostitutes by authorities of the Federal Capital Development Authorities (FCDA), that prostitution is a sin sent him packing to Ebonyi State.

Shogunle also made a comment on Twitter on Wednesday saying: “Those (people are) making noise on the clampdown on prostitutes in #Abuja:

Prostitution is a crime under the law

P is a sin under the 2 main religions of FCT residents

Medicine says P is spreading HIV & STD

P is lifeline of violent criminals

P don’t pay tax

Culture frowns at P.”

The comment drew the ire of his followers who called on police authorities to do away with him.

Already, the issue has been trending, with hashtag #AbujaPoliceRaidonWomen.

It was gathered that Shogunle, had received at least four official queries before being transferred from the Force Headquarters.

When contacted, Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, confirmed the report.

Mba said Shogunle had been transferred to Nkalagu, in Ebonyi State as Area Commander.”

He, however, refused to state the reasons why Shogunle was redeployed.