The Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has expressed determination to expand it revenue profile to other sources such as private companies.

The Executive Secretary of the fund, Alhaji Ahmad Sokoto, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Sokoto, who paid a courtesy call on Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said the dwindling state of revenue in the country necessitated the trust fund to diversify its revenue sources.

He said that the trust depended on the monthly 0.5 per cent of the total revenue accrued to the Federation Account, stressing the need for more revenue from other quarters.

According to him, the Police Trust fund is saddled with the responsibility of training and retraining of police personnel, provision of infrastructure, logistics and state-of-the-art security equipment for effective service delivery.

Responding, the NIMASA boss urged the fund to pay more attention to welfare, compensation and rewards of police personnel to achieve effective policing of the country.

Jamoh said that training and retraining of police personnel should also be among the top priority of the police trust fund.

He also stressed the need for proper enlightenment of the citizens on laws of the land with a view to reducing crime rate in the country.

“When citizens are informed about the laws and the consequences attached to going contrary to it, many will be scared to commit offence.’’

He described the idea of establishing the police trust fund as a very brilliant one, saying that security was every body’s business.

The D-G, therefore, assured of NIMASA’s readiness to partner the trust fund to make the police effective and efficient.

He advocated the need for all hands to be on deck in making the police better for better service delivery. (NAN)