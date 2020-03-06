Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command, yesterday said it uncovered a suspected baby-making factory at Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement in Abeokuta, said the house was discovered on February 28.

Oyeyemi added that the police, which acted on a tip-off, mobilised to the area and rescued 12 ladies, who were between the ages of 20 and 25, with six among them heavily pregnant. He said three suspects namely: Florence Ogbonna, the alleged owner of the house, Chibuke Akabueze and Chibuzor Okafor, were also arrested.

Oyeyemi explained that the discovery and arrests followed a report made at the Mowe Police Station by one of the inmates who escaped from the house. He said the victim informed the police that she was lured into the house and had been held captive for a long time.

Oyeyemi said the victim also informed the police that the owner of the home, Ogbonna, who lured her into the home, usually contracted the services of some able-bodied men to sleep with the inmates and impregnate them.

He added that the victim further told the police that immediately any of them gave birth to a baby, such baby was usually taken away by Ogbonna to unknown place.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody, pending when they would be re-united with their families.