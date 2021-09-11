From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has busted a church at MCC, Uratta in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State where pregnant young girls are kept until they give birth, after which the babies are sold off.

A statement by the state police spokesperson, Michael Abattam noted that the tactical team of the command swung into action when one Amarachi Dioku,18, from Umudurualaoka,Uba Ifakala in Mbaitoli area was declared missing.

An intelligent report revealed that she was sighted at the Jesus Life Assembly Church located also at Uratta.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Rabiu Hussaini immediately dispatched the command’s Anti kidnapping unit, who mobilised and stormed and the church.

A resident evangelist of the church, Ugochi Orisakwe, 47, alleged to be the brain behind the child trafficking gang at the church premises, was arrested along with his gang members. They include Chidi Orisakwe, 34; Pauline Nwagbunwanne, 42; Elizabeth Uzoma, 61 and Chibueze Joy, 31.

The victim, Dioku was however rescued unhurt with a five-month pregnancy according to the police and has been immediately taken to a government hospital for treatment. She was later reunited with her parents.

On interrogation, Evangelist Orisakwe Abattam confessed that she had been using the church as a place where young girls are kept, impregnated and after delivery, the girls are paid off and their babies sold to rich and childless clients.

Meanwhile, the police have said investigation is on-going even as efforts are on to arrest other members of the syndicate who are on the run.

