The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, uncovered a decomposed body in an uncompleted building at Manacola Estate, Ajegunle, in Lagos.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria NAN) in Lagos.

Elkana said that the father of the deceased had reported the case of missing son to the Alakuko police station in Lagos two months ago.

The PPRO said that the father had suspected that one of his friends was responsible for the disappearance of his son.

“It was really surprising when the chairman of the community came to Alakuko police station this morning (Tuesday) to report that a decomposed body was found at about 2.00 am. in an uncompleted building when the residents were maintaining vigilance in the area,” he said.

Elkana said that the father of the deceased had come to identify the decomposed body as his son.

He said that the body had been moved to an undisclosed hospital in Lagos for autopsy, assuring that the police would unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim. (NAN)