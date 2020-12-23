From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has uncovered a kidnappers’ den in the state and has activated the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

This was disclosed by Police Commissioner Maikudi Shehu while briefing reporters on Tuesday in Gombe. The Commissioner said that even though cases of kidnapping have reduced in Gombe, it is still a challenge in some communities in the southern part of the state.

The kidnappers’ den, according to the Commissioner, was discovered in Ayaba, in Billiri Local Government Area and Tudu-Kwaya communities.

The Commissioner assured that the security situation has improved in the last three days, even as he urged the public and travellers, in particular, to be security cautious when boarding public transportation in the state.

‘If you see more than one person inside a Keke Napep or taxi and your conscience is somehow, do not board,’ he cautioned.

Commissioner Shehu also revealed that Lafiya Lamurde town in Adamawa State has been identified as the headquarters of stolen motorcycles from Gombe. He assured that the Gombe Command is collaborating with the Adamawa Command to dislodge the criminals from the border town.

The Commissioner assured that the police is working to ensure the safety of lives and property during the Christmas season, urging the public to provide the police with useful information to nip crime in the bud.