From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Police Command said it has uncovered kidnappers’ den in the state and that the newly established Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team have been deployed to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

This was disclosed by Maikudi Shehu, the commissioner in charge of the command.

Briefing journalists in Gombe, the capital of the state, Shehu said that though the cases of kidnapping had reduced in the state, it is still a challenge in some communities in the southern part of the state.

He said that Ayaba in Billiri Local Government Area of the state and Tudu-Kwaya communities are the newly identified kidnappers den.

However, he explained that the situation has improved in the last three days while urging residents and other travellers to be security counscious when boarding a public and commercial vehicle in the state.

Shehu also revealed that Lafiya Lamurde town in Adamawa State has been identified as the headquarters of stolen motorcycles from Gombe State.

He assured that the command is collaborating with its counterpart in Adamawa State to dislodge the criminal elements from the border town.