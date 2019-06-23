John Adams, Minna

The Nigeria Police Force, Niger state command has uncovered a kidnappers’ hideout in Bosso community, Bosso local government area of the state

No fewer than seven suspected kidnappers were arrested and 16 AK 47 rifles were recovered from their hideout.

The police have however placed the two houses the kidnappers are said to be hiding under watch and equally deployed plain and uniformed security operatives to the area.

Two of the buildings are close to each other while the third is located behind one of the mosques in the Bosso community. The discovery of the buildings it was learned followed a tip-off by some members of the community who informed the police of the unusual activities in the houses. Newsmen who went to the area trying to investigate the matter were disallowed from gaining access as the security men say they were on firm instruction not to allow pressmen or anybody close to the houses.

The discovery has therefore brought tension and apprehension in the community as some of the people are now taking to their heals to avoid falling victims of any attack.

Some of the residents who spoke on the condition of anonymity said they now live in fear of the unknown with some of them asking government and the police to come out with details of the arrests made so that “we can plan our lives.”

When contacted the police Public Relations Officer DSP Muhammad Abubakar confirmed the story.

“Yes we have made some arrests but I cannot tell you the number of people arrested,” Muhammad Abubakar said on phone on Saturday afternoon.

The police spokesman also confirmed that the affected houses have been sealed up but declined to say if arms and ammunition were recovered from the buildings.

“We area l ready investigating the matter when we finish our investigation we will let you know the details” Abubakar explained.