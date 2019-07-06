Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State police command has uncovered plots by two secret cult groups to unleash reign of terror on South West states on Sunday, July 7 and Thursday, August 8, this year.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Shina Olukolu, who made the disclosure on Saturday in Ibadan, gave the names of the cult groups as ‘Aiye Confraternity’ and the ‘Buccaneers’ that is also known as ‘Eiye Confraternity.’

Olukolu stated that every July 7 has been set aside by Aiye Confraternity and every August 8 has also been set aside by the Eiye Confraternity across the South West states of Nigeria to have unlawful assemblies that have allegedly been leading to losses of lives.

He said the information had “come to the notice of the command and adequate security measures have been put in placed to forestall any unlawful assembly and breakdown of law and order or loss of lives associated with such unauthorised activities.”

He assured people that the police were on top of the situation, working assiduously to clamp down on the aforementioned secret cult groups.

“It is worthy of note that concerted efforts have been in placed to respond adequately to any security threat from any of these unlawful secret cult groups that are bent on disturbing the peace equilibrium being enjoyed by the good people of Oyo State on the chosen dates of 7/7/2019 and 8/8/2019 respectively.”

In a press release issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, a, Olukolu enjoined all and sundry to go about their lawful businesses as the police “will not give any breathing space to these unscrupulous elements to create chaos or breach of peace in any part of the state.”

He, however, warned any individual or group planning to disrupt the peace in the state to have a rethink or face the consequences, advising parents and guardians to sternly warn their children or wards who are bent on causing mayhem on the 7/7/2019 and 8/8/2019, to desist from such planned dastardly acts and change their ways and refrain from testing the will and capacity of the police/security agencies in Oyo State to respond adequately and deal decisively with any threat to peace and order in the state.

Olukolu also solicited useful information for the police when the cult groups “known as ‘Aiye Confraternity’ operates in ‘black beret” with axe inscriptions and 7/7 boldly written on the axe on July 7 and the Buccaneers, known as ‘Eiye Confraternity’ operates in blue beret and yellow socks on August 8, 2019, in any part of Oyo State.”