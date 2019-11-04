Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command on Monday discovered a torture centre in Ibadan, the state capital, where more than 400 inmates were held hostage at a mosque at Ojoo end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Many of the rescued victims were in chains and shackles at the time police operatives arrived at the Oloore Mosque.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Shina Olukolu, told newsmen at the scene that the revelation of the happening at the mosque was made by a 17-year-old escapee from the holding facility in another part of Ibadan

According to Olukolu, the escapee mentioned Oloore Mosque in Ojoo as another facility used in holding the victims.

Some of the victims, who recounted the experience, said some of them had been held hostage for many years.

Meanwhile, the operator of the centre has been arrested in company with other suspected accomplices.

