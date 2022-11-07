From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command has uncovered the decomposing corpse of 36 year old cashier of the Halim 633 Synergy Cooking Gas Station, Toronto/Road safety by MCC road,Owerri,Miss Joy Nwachukwu after declared missing her relations.

The family of the deseased was said to have reported her disappearance to the police on October,24,2022 when she did not return from work and after fruitless search for her.

A petition written by one Pastor Mrs Precious Abara to the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde and later referred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation unravelled the mystery behind Nwachukwu’s disappearance.

A statement by the police spokesperson,Michael Abattam further explaining the incident reads thus “The investigating team, on the 26/10/2022 at about 1200 hours left the Police Headquarters to the scene of crime on investigation, armed with Forensic Equipments.

” On arrival, preliminary investigation revealed that Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu who doubles as the Secretary/Cashier of the Gas Plant, takes the weekly money sales to the bank on Tuesday’s and manages the day to day running of the company because the owner who resides abroad entrust the business in her care.

“These unfolding revelations gave the team of detectives an insight into puzzle surrounding the disappearance of the lady and a thorough searching was made in the premises of the entire gas station for clues.

” Unfortunately, nothing incriminating was discovered hence they move to the back of the COOKING GAS STATION, in the course of searching, a blood stain was observed on the wall of the fence, this made the team to suspect fowl play hence, they carefully and professionally traced the blood stain to an area where dried grasses were packed deceptively with two heavy stones placed on them to create an impression that nothing has been done around area for long time.

” But, the operatives were not fooled. They removed the heavy stones, the grasses and gently dugged out the earth, alas an offensive stench oozed out. Excitedly, they dug further only to discover it was a shallow grave, inside was a shovel and a cutlass and the decomposing body of Miss Joy Uchechi Nwachukwu”.

Meanwhile,the corpse has been exhumed and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) morgue, Owerri according to Abattam,just as two suspects have been arrested and the police on the trail of other fleeing suspects.