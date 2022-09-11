The Police Command in Jigawa has warned motorists of the extreme dangers of travelling on roads submerged by flood across the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu gave the warning in a statement in Dutse on Sunday.

He said the call was imperative to alert the motoring public on the dangers, and the need for them to exercise caution while plying such flooded roads.

“This is to inform the general public that, Sakuwawa-Hantsu-Gujungu road and bridge have been submerged by flood.

“Therefore, motorists, especially heavy duty vehicle drivers are strongly advised to seek alternative routes, while commercial drivers are further warned to avoid overloading their vehicles.

“This is also to notify members of the public that, Jahun-Kiyawa road, precisely Tashar Abba under Afunfuna village has completely been submerged by water.

“Road users are strictly advised to use Andaza-Aujara road or Balago road as alternative,” he said.

He further called on parents and guardians to monitor their wards against swimming in open water bodies.

“People are urged to stay away from flood and desist from approaching flooded areas because it is a dangerous situation,” the spokesman warned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 50 persons killed, scores injured and hundreds displaced due to the ravaging flood across the state.

Many bridges linking various communities had either been submerged or damaged by the flood.

The Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Yusif who confirmed this, said many households had been displaced by the disaster since the commencement of the 2022 rainy season.

He said the displaced persons took refuge in schools and other public buildings, while the state government set up 11 temporary camps to accomodate the affected persons. (NAN)