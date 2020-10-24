Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command yesterday visited Fagba were the Hausa and Yoruba had been fighting for days and other crisis areas in the State .

There was wild jubilation as the State Commissioner of Police , CP Hakeem Odumosu, and his team arrived Fagba area of Iju where the Hausa and Yoruba had been killing themselves. Over 20 people had lost their lives while properties worth millions of naira were destryod during the battle that lasted for three days before the police finally responded.

During the crisis ,residents had called for police intervention, but the police said they were handicapped as protesters would attack them on the way.

There was fear and apprehension and people started fleeing the area for fear of being killed, but the yesterday’s visit by the police brought back life to the one time deserted area as residents have started returning to the area.

A resident, John Abe ,said:” Even though the police visited when collosal damages had been done, it is better late than never. Over 20 people were killed, many injured while many houses and vehicles were burnt .The battle started as a result of a minor quarrel between Hausa and Yoruba who were protesting police brutality . Before we knew what was happening , the quarrel snawballed into a tragectory war that lasted for three days. Arrows , Guns ,matchetes, dagers , bottles , charms and other cugels were freely used . As we are talking, many decomposing bodies are still at the scene. As at three days ago, over 20 bodies were lying on the scene. It was when some Hausa Soldiers came to evacuate their people that there was respite ,so some courageous people were able to pick up their dead and injured relatives.

” We were surprised that during the Governor’s visit to crisis areas in the state, he did not visit Fagba. That was when we thought that the battle may not be over, but today (Friday), we thank God that the police are no more handicapped and have done the needful visited and assured is of protection of life and property. The Police Commissioner was able to talk to the people, but the grevious damages have been done”.

However, in a Statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) , SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi , he noted that:” The CP today visited some troubled areas/scenes where the hoodlums, who triggered crises under the guise of EndSARS protest, set ablaze public and private facilities in the state.

“The areas visited by the Commissioner of Police included the palace of Oba of Lagos, the Federal High Court and the Appeal Court at Igbosere, the head office of the Nigerian Ports Authority, the Lagos State Forensic Laboratory and Pen Cinema Police Station.

“The Police Chief, who was accompanied by the Area Commander, Area G, ACP Ibrahim Zungura, Commander PMF 2, Lagos, ACP Waheed Ayilara, CSP Mohammed Odunlami and some other officers, also visited Fagba area where some Hausa and Yoruba youths engaged in attacks resulting to destruction of property as a result of a minor conflict which has been settled amicably to forestall any further attacks in the area.

“The CP immediately ordered investigation into most of the cases across the state including the incidences at the palace of Oba of Lagos and Fagba respectively. He seized the opportunity to address and encourage the warring groups to sheath their swords, maintain peace and tolerate one another as the police and other relevant agencies will critically look into the incident with a view to proffering lasting solution. Odumosu also assured Lagosians that the command will leave no stone unturned to restore sanity, peace and public safety to Lagos State”.