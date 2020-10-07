Christopher Oji

The Inspector- General of Police Mr Muhammed Adamu has vowed that the police would soon arrest the culprits that ganged-raped 12-year-old Favour Ikechukwu to death.

The IGP who spoke through Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu during visit to the Ikechukwus , said the police would leave no stone unturned to fish out the culprits.

Favour was gang-raped to death by some unscrupulous elements on September 30 at Olanrewaju Street, Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

Odumosu, who delivered the condolence message to the parents of the deceased, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu ,and assured the family that the Nigeria Police would do the needful to apprehend everyone involved in the barbaric act and get justice for Favour.

Odumosu, while promising the family of police constant support, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, DCP Yetunde Longe, who accompanied him, to deploy additional detectives from her office to go after the fleeing culprits and subject them to prosecution as soon as possible.