The Ondo State Police Command has vowed to arrest the abductors of Regina Akinrinmade, wife of Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, the Orunja of Odigbo Kingdom, her two daughters and her driver who were all released on Friday.

SP Femi Joseph, the command’s spokesman, who disclosed this on Sunday, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that investigation was in top gear to arrest the perpetrators.

NAN reports that members of the royal family from Odigbo Local Government Area, who were abducted on Dec. 21 on the Owo-Oba-Akungba Akoko Road, were released after six days in captivity.

The abductors had earlier demanded N100 million ransom which was later reduced to N60 million.

Joseph, who said that the police had worked vigorously for the victims to be released, said that he was not aware of any ransom placed on the royal family by their abductors.

He also warned kidnappers and other criminals not to take the state as a safe haven, saying ‘’the police are battle ready to foil their plans, arrest and ensure they face the wrath of the law.”

“It is not out of place to give kudos to the police because we have been working tirelessly for their release since their abduction.

“We are not aware of any ransom placed on the family but I can assure you that investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime for them to face the wrath of the law,” he said. (NAN)