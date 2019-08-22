Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Police in Sokoto State have vowed to rescue unhurt the Sokoto State House of Assembly member who was kidnapped early Thursday.

The member, Hon. Aminu Magaji Bodai, who is representing Dange/Shuni State Constituency in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, was kidnapped in the earlier hours of Thursday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq Abubakar, while speaking with our correspondent in Sokoto said the state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Kaoje, had directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to ensure the lawmaker was set free.

He added that a reinforcement team from the state police headquarters had been deployed to comb all the bushes around the area.

“He further directed them not only to rescue the victim unhurt but to also apprehend the kidnappers,” Sadiq added.

A close relation of the lawmaker who pleaded anonymity said the abductors were yet to contact the family.