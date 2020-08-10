The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 13, AIG Danmallam Mohammed , has vowed to bring killers of the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Willie Obiano on Security, late Azubuike Ekwegwalu, to book.

Mohammed, who made the pledge on Monday in an interview with newsmen in his office at Ukpo near Awka, described the incident as “sad and most unfortunate.”

The AIG said he had directed the Anambra Police Commissioner, CP John Abang to commence investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I am sure that the commissioner of police will intensify intelligence to track down the criminals and make sure that they are brought to book.

“The people of the state should not express fear or have sleepless nights over the development.

“They should know that in larger societies like this, there are pockets of crimes,” he said.

The AIG assured the people, especially family members of the deceased, that the culprits would be apprehended, no matter how highly placed they were.

He also expressed concerns over the increasing wave of cultism in the state, warning cultists to denounce their membership or face the wrath of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ekwegbalu, 43, was allegedly stabbed to death with a kitchen knife at his residence in the Commissioners’ Quarters, Awka, by unknown assailants on Sunday.