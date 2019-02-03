By Olakunle Olafioye

Following a petition written to the Inspector General of Police, the police have waded into a land tussle and alleged assassination plot currently rocking the Ojuile descendant family in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The disputed land situated at Bolorunpelu/ Okerekere Village in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State has allegedly pitted some members of the Ojuile family against the executive chairman of the local government, Mr. Semi Olorunkemi Surakat.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the secretary of the family, Chief Razaq Oludaisi, alleged that Mr. Surakat was dividing Ojuile family for selfish interest, noting that the family has been enjoying peaceful and quiet possession of the land until recently when one of the family members, Mr. Surakat became Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government and claimed to be enjoying the support of authorities in the state to seize and sell family land without the consent of the Ojuile family members.

“Kemi Surakat wants to kill me and many members of my family. He has single-handedly appointed four heads (Baale) to our various settlements in the village and these are the people he used to perpetuate the criminal act of selling the collective resources of the family. The family has instituted various court charges against him but he reigns with impunity claiming to be enjoying the support of the governor of Lagos state. Right now I can’t sleep at home, I sleep in different hotels as his thugs are hunting for me. Hence I petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP and the petition is being given a deserving response. Kemi Surakat was invited by anti fraud unit of Nigerian Police Force for questioning last week Monday and Thursday.

When contacted, Mr. Surakat debunked the allegation of threat to life just as he denied involvement in the sales of the disputed land.

Olorunkemi said, “I don’t believe anybody can kill me so why should I be after anybody’s life? What legacy will I be laying for my children if I do that? It is a total lie against my personality. I am not after anybody’s life. It is a lie that is meant to tarnish my image,” he said.

He also confirmed that he was invited by the police, adding that he succeeded in convincing the police of his innocence. “I have discussed with the officer in charge of the case that the matter will be resolved amicably by the family,” he assured.