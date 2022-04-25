By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has warned against fake news on crisis in the state . There were rumors making around that there was crisis at Isheri Oshun, 6th and 7th Avenues in FESTAC areas of the state.

The police who displled the rumours , however, assured the residents of adequate protection of lives and property .

The social media had last week been awashed with reported attack on Isheri Oshun by hoodlums ,who were allegedly working for an Ogun State – based Estate agent ,Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye .

A police source at Area M police Command,Idimu said, ” i read the reports too,but there was no single attack on any part of Isheri Oshun in the last few weeks. The only thing that was recorded near the area was in 6th and 7th Avenues in FESTAC ,where some hoodlums ,who are working with land grabbers invaded the area .

” We quickly mobilized to the area and we arrested one of them, Ayo Olatuniji,and recovered a live ammunition from him,while other members of his gang escaped .

” He claimed to be working for a certain Oluomo and TJ ,but when we tried to contact those mentioned,they went into hiding and we had to charge the suspect to court .”

A resident of Isheri Oshun,Alhaji Yahya Dada,denied any crisis in the town saying that the town has been more peaceful for some time.

” There is no crisis in Isheri Oshun in the last few weeks .No reported case of clash anywhere .We even did our Olori Ebi’ s birthday last week and it was paeceful. Nobody should create tension in our town .

“There is no single clash in our community for some time now .There were some areas boys,who went on rampage at FESTAC side, but the police quickly waded in and arrested one of them .”the resident also stated.

A resident of FESTAC,Jamiu Apanishile said that ” There is a land dispute between the Kuje Amuwo Family and the Fagbile Family. The matter is before the Lagos State House of Assembly .

” The Surveyor General and an independent surveyor have looked at the survey plans , presented by both families and they have both concluded that there was an encroachment on the Kuje Amuwo farmland.

” Baba Owoeye bought land from the Kuje Amuwo Family and there are attempts by some land grabbers to take over his land .

.” That is why they are spreading falsehood against him .The police have arrested one of them.He told them his sponsors.They are spreading this fake news to cover up the murder case ,which is hanging on their neck in court.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said ” The Police are on top of the situation. We have arrested one person and he has been charged to court