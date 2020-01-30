The Ondo State Police Command on Thursday warned those who engage in bush-burning while searching for bush meat, to refrain from the act or face the full wrath of the law.

Issuing the warning through its spokesman, Femi Joseph, it noted with concern that such act had resulted in the destruction of lives and property.

“The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to the indiscriminate burning of bushes, leading to destruction of property in some communities within the state.

“It is pertinent to state that harmattan wind, combined with dry season, usually escalate fire, which could in turn bring about destruction of unimaginable proportion.

“It is on this note that the command is advising the good people of Ondo State, especially hunters who engage in smoking and bush burning in search of animals.to desist from such act,” it warned.

The command then called on member of the public to report those who indulge in such unwholesome act to the nearest police station or call their control room number 07034313903.(NAN)