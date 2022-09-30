By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has warned supporters of Labour Party Presidential Candidate to obey the Court Order that is restraining them from holding rally at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.

In a statement by Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, he warned that the Force would deal with anyone who would disobey the Court Order , “It has become imperative to reemphasize that no form of rally whatsoever,will be allowed at the Lekki Toll gate tomorrow, October 1, 2022.

“This emphasis has become necessary to enlighten Nigerians that might be misled into converging on the toll gate. A court of competent jurisdiction has ruled that no person is allowed to converge on the Lekki Toll gate for whatever reason.

“In conformity with its mandate to protect life and property, the Lagos State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abiodun Alabi, will leave no stone unturned in ensuring total compliance with the court order and an emplacement of adequate security in the state.

“While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons, especially under the guise of rally or procession.

“The warning, therefore ,goes that anyone found flouting the court order or infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, CP Alabi enjoins all peace loving persons to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians at designated rally venues and across the state at large”.

However, our Correspondent, gathered that already policemen from tactical units and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), have been deployed to strategic areas, including Lekki Toll gate, to preempt those planning to engage in the protest from converging at Lekki Toll gate. As at the time of filling this report, men of RRS, led by their Commander CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, were seen patrolling some areas including Lekki Toll gate.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity told our Correspondent that,” we have been deployed to maintain peace. The protesters, who address themselves as Obidents, should obey the Court Order; do their rally elsewhere, but should not converge at Lekki Toll gate. If they comply with the Court Order, we won’t have issues with them, but if they disobey the law, we shall use maximum force on them and get them arrested “.