By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has warned National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to steer clear of Lagos roads, saying the police would not stand back and watch them disturb law-abiding citizens.

To forestal public disturbances, the Force has taken over public spaces, and has assured road users to go about their normal businesses.

As early as 6:30 am, policemen from Adeniji Adele, led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Lanre Edegbai, in-charge of Adeniji Adele, took over the entire Third Mainland bridge.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the police, responding to complaints two days ago when the students blocked the Mutala Muhammed Airport Road, “the police management team decided that enough is enough and deployed us to take over the public spaces. any people missed their appointments and flights. What is the offence of the public? So, when the students started threatening to shut down the entire Lagos again, we were ordered to take over public spaces, and that is what we are doing. This is proactive and preventive measure. We are warning the students to steer clear of our roads and allow people to go about their normal businesses.”

As of time of this report, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command, led by its Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, were seen patrolling the the metropolis.

An officer told our correspondent that, “our teams are presently on convoy patrols of the metropolis. We have covered areas like :Ojota, Alapere, Ogudu, Iyana Oworo, Third Mainland, Ikoyi, Link Bridge, Ozumba Mbadiwe, and we are moving to other areas. What I can assure you is that we have taken over public spaces . So far so good,areas we touched are calm and peaceful.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin said: “We will not allow any person or group of persons deprive Lagosians of their right to freedom of movement. Everyone’s rights must be respected. Members of the public should go about their normal businesses, as they are protected.”