Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has warned political thugs and would-be trouble makers to steer clear of the state during the election.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Salami Bolaji, warned political thugs that “no political thug can escape arrest in the state”, and cautioned that anyone who thinks he could add violence to the beauty of politics in Ondo State would regret his involvement.

He advised party leaders and politicians to discourage their followers from acts capable of causing violence, but rather embrace decent electioneering campaigns in order to win votes for the success of their party at the polls.

The police commissioner warned that officers of the command will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law down on anybody, group or political party that engaged in acts of violence before, during and after the election.

The police boss said he had met with political leaders in the state on three different occasions and warned that the state police command will not hesitate to send anyone found sponsoring or inducing anybody into carrying out acts of violence in the name of politics to the correctional centre.

He said security at the governorship poll will be well pronounced, proactive and decisive and that it will be easier for a camel’s head to pass through the eye of a needle than for any act of thuggery or political violence to be perpetrated in the state before, during and after the election.