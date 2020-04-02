The Commissioner of Police in Kebbi, Mr Agunbiade Oluyemi-Lasore, has cautioned vigilante group and other voluntary security organisations against killing people based on mere suspicion.

Oluyemi-Lasire gave the warning in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

The commissioner said that he was “miffed and highly pained in the indiscriminate killing of members of the public.”

“Members of the public are being killed based on mere suspicion and without recourse to judicial process by some members of voluntary security organisations in the state, especially Yansakai.

“In view of the above, members of any voluntary security organisation who wish to assist the police in the war against crimes are hereby warned to be in uniform for easy identification,’’ he said.

The commissioner directed that such organisations must not embark on any operation without involving the police in any part of the state.

“Henceforth, cases of jungle justice by members of voluntary security organisation will not be condoned.

“Members of voluntary security organisations under whatever guise operating in the state are advised to report to their Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Traditional rulers in their respective areas in line with the law establishing them where they will get briefing and lectures on the mode of dressing and where their assistance will be needed,’’ he advised.

The commissioner, however, appreciated the efforts of Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and other voluntary security organisations in the fight against crimes and criminality.

He noted that their complementary roles had resulted in reduction in crimes to the barest minimum in the state. (NAN)