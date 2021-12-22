From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has warned against protest or any kind of unlawful assembly during the yuletide.

The CP, in a statement provided to newsmen by the Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said mechanisms have been put in place to avert any protest in the state.

The statement reads:

‘The intelligence that availed the police command revealed clandestine plans by some group of people to embark on a protest which is scheduled to hold between 21st and 24th December 2021.

‘In view of this, the Commissioner of police CP Olawale Olokode, psc, warned individual or group of individuals that are planning such in the state and their sponsor(s) to stop the plan or any of such action (s) forthwith, because the Command will not allow any form of protest under any guise and is fully prepared to use all legitimate means to avert such intending protest.

‘Consequently, the State Police Command will not tolerate any unlawful protest/gathering or assembly that will jeopardize the peace & the celebration of this season.

‘Therefore, the Commissioner of Police has given a marching order to the Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state.

‘He advised parents and guardians to warn their wards to be law-abiding, and desist from such planned protest/gathering/ assembly as the State Police Command will arrest and prosecute defaulters.

‘The CP enjoined the good people of the state to go about their lawful daily activities while the Command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.’