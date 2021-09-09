Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police command has assured that its men would do everything humanly possible to rescue all the three staff of Obasanjo Holdings who were kidnapped on Wednesday night by unknown gunmen along Kobape-Abeokuta expressway.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who gave the assurance in Abeokuta, while confirming the incident, said the victims were abducted at Seseri Village, near Kobape, around 6p.m on Wednesday

It was gathered that the abductees, which included the Financial Controller, the Group Auditor and the Group Store Manager of Obasanjo Holdings, a company owned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, were waylaid by gunmen while driving a Toyota Hilux van along the expressway.

They were reportedly dragged into the bush and taken to an unknown destination.

The Ogun command PPRO said, “the kidnapping occurred around 6p.m on yesterday. Obasanjo has a farm around the area in Kobape.

“Our men have begun searching for them and we will ensure they are rescued.”

In the same vein, a retired lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, Fasasi Olanigan, was also kidnapped along Abeokuta-Imasai Road in Ogun state.

It was gathered that Olanigan was taken away by the kidnappers, who left his car by the roadside.

At the time of filing this report, our correspondent could not immediately confirm whether or not the kidnappers have reached out to the families of their victims for ransom.