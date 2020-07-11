The Nigeria Police hierarchy has ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police operatives attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A competent source at the Police headquarters in Abuja said the directive which emanated from the office of the Inspector General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu to the Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Police Mobile Force (PMF), PMF Squadrons one to 79, Force Secretary and Commissioners of Police of all the state commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), also directed that the exact number withdrawn be replaced with new operatives.

According to the order, only staff of EFCC would be allowed access into the premises, while withdrawn police personnel from PMF 21, 44, 45, 46 and 50 must report to the Force Headquarters by 8 am on Monday.