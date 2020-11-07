Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has withdrawn Personnel from guiding private individuals in the state.

The move is coming on the heel of Intelligence that some people were planning to continue with #EndSARS protest in the state

In a press Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he said, ” in preparation for the proposed Endsars protest to be staged by some individuals and hired groups to cause mayhem and security threats in Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command has ordered the commanders of the Mobile Police Squadrons and Special Protection Unit in the State to withdraw their men from individuals who are not entitled to police aides and escorts in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, to augment its strength.

“The Command has deemed it necessary to mop up more mobile men to be deployed across the length and breadth of the state for any eventualities as the police is no longer ready to condone any act of lawlessness, brouhaha and state of anarchy in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has put all police personnel and other security agents in the state on red alert, while he charged them to be professional and act according to the provisions of the law, either in quelling riots or for self defence.

“The command had warned against any “peaceful” or violent protest whatsoever in the state to a avert further breakdown of law and order, killings, burning and lootings that marred the recent Endsars violent protest in the state.

“The Command, therefore ,reiterates its commitment to maintenance of law and order and prevent any act that is capable of causing pains, anarchy and losses of lives and property in the state”, Adejobi concluded.