Lawrence Enyoghasu

Ogun State police combined with Shagamu youths to hunt and arrest a member of professional car snacthers gang terrorising the state.

According to the report signed by PPRO. Abimbola Oyeyemi, and made available to Daily Sun, a member of an armed robbery gang, Alo Monday, was arrested over the weekend by men of Ogun state police command with the effort of the Shagamu youths who painstakingly combed the area.

Monday and his gang had snatched a Toyota Camry car snatched from one of their robbery victim .

“The suspect is an indigene of Ebonyi state was arrested following a distress call received by police at shagamu division at about 8: 30 pm that armed robbers were operating along shagamu/ Ikenne road.Upon the distress call, the Dpo shagamu division sp okiki Agunbiade mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the robbers quickly jumped into an already snatched unregistered Toyota Camry also known as “muscle” and started driving towards Lagos/shagamu interchange. They were hotly chased by the policemen consequent upon which they abandoned the car and ran into the bush.

“The entire area was cordoned off by the policemen who combed the bush in search of the hoodlums. The effort paid off when one of the robbers Alo Monday was apprehended with a sledge hammer which he used to hit the owner of the car on the head before snatching the vehicle.

“The combing exercise drew the attention of youths and commercial motorcyclists in the area who descended heavily on the suspect and beat him to stupor. He was smuggled out of the place by the police who took him to the hospital for treatment.

“The owner of snatched car who sustained head injury inflicted on him with the sledge hammer was also taken to the hospital by the police,” Oyeyemi stated.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation. The CP while commending the quick response of his men to distress call also directed that the fleeing members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice within the shortest possible period

.