Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 5 Benin, comprising Edo and Delta states, Mr Lawan Tanko Jimeta, said the Zone has selected officers for training and retraining to handle the 2023 general elections. He disclosed this during the decoration of promoted officers from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police in the zone in Benin.

He charged them: “You must discharge your duties professionally. You should wake up to face the challenges of insecurity in the country.

Senior officers in Zone 5 and other officers from different police commands will attend a course titled, ‘Election Security Management.’

“The training is for the 2023 general election to enhance national security capacity for a secure and credible electoral process in Nigeria. The course is to train and re-train our officers in different commands in the Central South in Benin.

“The officers are going to be trained on how to conduct themselves professionally during, before and after the election. The training is to equip the police officers with discipline during the election.

“The officers must imbibe the IGP Usman Baba Aikali’s vision and mission in line with community policing. Officers must make sure there will be free and fair election and that the electorate will vote in a conducive atmosphere without fear.”

Jimeta charged the promoted officers to justify their promotions: “To whom much is given, much is expected. You should discharge your duties with professionalism, fear God and respect the public.”

He said the police tactical teams in the zone arrested some suspected hoodlums: “The suspects will soon be charged to court.”