From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Six persons, including a policeman, were feared killed and over 20 buildings razed following clashes between Anaku and Omor communities in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State, in the early hours of yesterday.

While sources from Anaku alleged six persons were killed and over 20 buildings razed in their community, another source from Omor said that many buildings were razed on their side.

The house of the former Commissioner for Transport, Dr Christian Madubuko, was among the ones razed in Anaku, while the former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Paul Obidigwe, who hails from Omor, was attacked on his way home.

As at the time of filing the report, there were conflicting reports over the ugly incident, which consumed lives and property in the two neighbouring communities.

A community leader from Anaku, Mr John Udemezue, told Daily Sun that the bloody encounter was a fallout of a renewed land dispute between the communities. He said that the land dispute, which rears its head every farming season, started over 10 years ago.

“What caused this latest problem is that our people, who went to their farm for rice cultivation, were chased back by Omor people, and their farming tools taken away from them last Friday.

“In the early hours of today (Sunday), Omor people, numbering over 2,000, invaded Anaku. Many houses, I mean beautiful houses, were razed in Anaku. A limousine belonging to one of my cousins was burnt and his house was also razed.

“Two of the six persons killed were beheaded. A policeman known as Nnanwa was also killed,” Udemezue narrated.

Traditional ruler of Omor, Igwe Oranu Chidume, blamed hoodlums for the violence that erupted in the areas. He said that many buildings were razed in his community.

Igwe Chidume made it clear that the two communities are brothers and, as such, have no reason to fight each other. He said that efforts were being made to restore peace in the troubled zone.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, saying that the Commissioner of Police, Chris Owolabi, had gone to the scene with a message of peace.